Our Flag Means Death s01 Trailer

Our Flag Means Death s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate.

The series also stars Academy Award winner Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, history's most feared and revered pirate.

Starring Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan, Matthew Maher, Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Samba Schutte release date March 3, 2022 (on HBO MAX)