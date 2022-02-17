Hong Kong divided on 'dynamic zero' COVID-19 policy

Hong Kong residents questioned the government's 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy on Thursday as a local media outlet reported the city was expected to report as many as 5,000 new daily infections.
With its hub city Hong Kong implementing a strict zero-COVID policy, Hong Kong's hometown airline Cathay Pacific is facing..
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced on Tuesday the city's toughest social-distancing restrictions yet, including..