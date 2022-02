Explosives found from East Delhi house after raid over flower market blast | IED | Oneindia News

Today, the Delhi Police found an IED inside a bag in Delhi's old Seemapuri; MEA said that it has no immediate plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine; MEA has summoned Singapore's envoy to India, Simon Wong over remarks made by the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Parliament; Mulayam Singh Yadav today sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav.

