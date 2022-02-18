Trump and children must testify in fraud probe, Huge wave slams ferry in Germany | 9 News Australia

Former US President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr, have been ordered to testify in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

The moment a towering wall of water crashed through the window of a German ferry has been filmed by a terrified commuter.

The vessel was sailing across the Elbe River to the Airbus factories in Hamburg when it was hit by the wave.

