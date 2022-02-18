3 OF 4 LIVINGSTON YOUTHS FLOWN FROM ROLLOVER ACCIDENT, BOLD SPRINGS TEXAS, 02/18/22...

3 of 4 Livingston Youths Flown From Rollover Accident, BOLD SPRINGS, February 18, 2022 - At approximately 2:45 am on Februray 18, 2022, a black 2002 Ford F-150, occupied by four Livingston youths (2 males, 2 females) was south-bound on FM-350 North (about 5.5 miles off 190 West).

For some reason, the driver left the pavement to the right, overcorrected left, left the pavement to the left and rolled.

The pickup struck several trees and came to rest on its passenger's side, facing west and leaning on a large tree.

Allegiance Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Onalaska and Livingston Volunteer Fire Departments, and Trooper Kevin Burman with the Texas Highway Patrol.

All four youths were trasnported by ambulance to CHI Livingston Memorial Hospital, three of them were flown to larger hospitals.

Traffic on 350 was partially blocked during investigation and cleanup.

The pickup was recovered by Kwik Tow out of Livingston.

This accident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.