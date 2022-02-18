Hustle Movie (2022) - Adam Sandler, Juan Hernangomez, Queen Latifah

Hustle Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval.

Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar starring Adam Sandler, Juan Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Kenny Smith, Kyle Lowry release date June 10, 2022 (on Netflix)