Evening RSS News Headlines for today, Friday, Febuary 18, 2022

This evening, Friday, February 18, 2022, these are all of your bi-daily RSS News Headlines.

Really Simple Syndication (RSS) Commentary with Cale McCollough is indie news and political commentary live every morning and evening at 6am and 6pm WST (If YouTube doesn't censor us).

There are also additional videos on specific articles.

The news you see from NewsGuard certified sources are considered news and everything else is just my opinion.

This show is not giving you any legal, medical, financial, or other advice, I'm advising you to seek professional advice and not trust but verify.

You can report any factual errors, suggest stories, find links to the articles presented, and join the commentary community at