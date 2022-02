UP Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Lucknow's Chinhat area | Oneindia News

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in the Chinhat area of Lucknow; Today, a Karnataka Minister blamed on ‘Muslim goons’ the murderlast night of a Bajrang Dal activist; As per a report by Reuters, a blast was heard in the centre of Ukraine’s Donetsk; Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away following a heart attack.

#PriyankaGandhiVadra #Chinhat #UPPolls