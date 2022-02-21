Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky mocks West's war prediction at Munich Security Conference

On the Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference, the West urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.
The world leaders converge as tensions spike.
On the Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference, the West urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.
The world leaders converge as tensions spike.
World leaders gathered in Germany this weekend for the annual Munich Security Conference. While there, Ukrainian President..
Watch VideoVice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where..