Episode 82: Tatum Shank

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested a fourth time, is being held in solitary confinement for twenty-three hours a day, and he needs your help!

His arrest marks Canada's descent into tyranny as Royal Canadian Mounted Police stomp on protesters with their horses and hunt down civilians who helped the trucker convoy.

As if on cue, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, and California governor Gavin Newsom all simultaneously announce the indefinite extension of their emergency powers.

Plus, the CDC admits they have been collecting our DNA through PCR tests, and a FDA Executive Officers is caught on hidden camera saying the jab will be administered compulsory on an annual basis.