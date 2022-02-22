Truth Social | Donald Trump's social media site launches

The much anticipated social media platform from Donald Trump has finally launch.
Due to high demand it is difficult to get onto the platform as many users have to wait on a list to get in.
The much anticipated social media platform from Donald Trump has finally launch.
Due to high demand it is difficult to get onto the platform as many users have to wait on a list to get in.
Donald Trump’s social media app ‘truth social’ available online, users begin posting
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new..