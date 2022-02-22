Ottawa police provide update on operation to clear protests – February 20, 2022
Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell provides an update on the Ottawa Police Service&apos;s ongoing operation in response to the convoy occupation of the city’s downtown core.

He is joined by Eli El-Chantiry (city councillor and chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board), Chris Harkins (deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police), and Mike Duheme (RCMP deputy commissioner of federal policing).

A major joint police operation is underway to clear protesters and vehicles that have gridlocked the downtown core over the past four weeks.

Demonstrators are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public-health restrictions.

Police efforts to clear the protestors began on February 18.

Of the 191 protesters who have been arrested so far, 103 have been charged.