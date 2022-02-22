Ottawa police provide update on operation to clear protests – February 20, 2022

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell provides an update on the Ottawa Police Service's ongoing operation in response to the convoy occupation of the city’s downtown core.

He is joined by Eli El-Chantiry (city councillor and chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board), Chris Harkins (deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police), and Mike Duheme (RCMP deputy commissioner of federal policing).

A major joint police operation is underway to clear protesters and vehicles that have gridlocked the downtown core over the past four weeks.

Demonstrators are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public-health restrictions.

Police efforts to clear the protestors began on February 18.

Of the 191 protesters who have been arrested so far, 103 have been charged.