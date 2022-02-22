Can you imagine a better world?

What would happen if you changed your current paradigm?

Republican vs.

Democrat, Ford Vs.

Chevy, New York Yankees Vs.

Texas Rangers.

All of this is pure Theatre.

What would happen if you went into the theater of your mind and could create your reality?

This video is about doing just that by utilizing your God-given imagination in order to create your reality.

Are you happy now?

Do you like your life the way it is now?

Any prudent man would know if he doesn't like an outcome to change it, but why are we held captive to our own bad imagination?