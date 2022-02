Storm Franklin: Shrewsbury residents close to giving up

As flood waters rise in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, following Storm Franklin, residents and business owners question whether they should give up.

One local business owner says she feels "constantly anxious and worried" as customers pre-emptively cancel their appointments.

Report by Lewisl.

