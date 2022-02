RAF Police dog honoured for life-saving devotion to duty

A retired RAF Police dog has been honoured for his life-saving devotion to protecting troops in Afghanistan.

11-year-old Hertz has been awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal, the equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Hertz's handler and trainer Jonathan Tanner said the dog is "like no other".

Report by Lewisl.

