Putin Ignores West, Takes East Ukraine | Trudeau Extends Powers | Rittenhouse Suing Media | Ep 342

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was denied bail and will now face up to 10 years in prison for "mischief." Plus, Dictator Justin Trudeau is extending his emergency powers, Putin decided to take East Ukraine as Joe Biden has seemingly disappeared.

Will he continue further west?

And Kyle Rittenhouse is suing the media, plus we get into loads of memes, some news on Aaron Rodgers and the question of the day.