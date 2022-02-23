ED arrests Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood money laundering case | Oneindia News
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe.

