PM: We have asked OFCOM to review Russia Today licence

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons that the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has "already asked" OFCOM to review the licence of state-controlled Russian broadcaster Russia Today.

He adds that the UK is a country that believes in "free speech" and politicians deciding what organisations to ban is "what Russia does".

Report by Edwardst.

