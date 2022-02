Sturgeon 'appalled' by Salmond's continued RT involvement

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is "appalled" that her predecessor Alex Salmond continues to host a chat show on the state-controlled station Russia Today.

She goes on to say that "no elected representatives" should be appearing on the channel and that there should be a "serious question" over whether it should continue have a licence to broadcast.

Report by Edwardst.

