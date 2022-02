Kangana Ranaut In Trouble, Hrithik And Saba Will Marry Soon? Alia Reacts On Viral Video| TOP 10 NEWS

Kangana Ranaut In Trouble, Hrithik, And Saba Will Marry Soon?

Alia Reacts On Viral Video, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Jhund Trailer Out, Bhansali's Lawyer Defended Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bappa Lahiri Remembers His Father, and more are amongst the top 10 news today.

Have a look at the video to know more in detail.