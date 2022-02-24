In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Putin declares that Russia's interests are "non-negotiable."
MOSCOW (Feb 23) – Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the country&apos;s interests were non-negotiable on Wednesday (Feb 23), as Moscow massed more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the West retaliated with new sanctions.