Russia Orders Troops Into Rebel Held Ukraine (Clean)

Welcome back, to another clip from Doc's Thought of the Day.
Today Doc discusses Putin ordering Russian Troops into rebel held Ukraine.
Welcome back, to another clip from Doc's Thought of the Day.
Today Doc discusses Putin ordering Russian Troops into rebel held Ukraine.
Welcome back, to Doc's Thought of the Day. Today Doc discusses the fact that Russia has ordered Troops into rebel hel..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..