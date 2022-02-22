Russia Orders Troops Be Deployed to Rebel-Held Regions of Ukraine

Russia Orders Troops , Be Deployed to Rebel-Held , Regions of Ukraine.

The BBC reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to be deployed in two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

.

The BBC reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to be deployed in two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

.

On February 21, Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, calling the contested region an integral part of Russia's history.

.

On February 21, Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, calling the contested region an integral part of Russia's history.

.

According to Russia, the troops, who have not deployed yet, will serve as "peacekeepers" in the regions.

.

Russia has reportedly backed the rebel-held states since 2014.

.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council, the United States accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.

.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council, the United States accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.

.

In response to the move, several countries, including the United States and Germany, have announced sanctions on Moscow.

.

In response to the move, several countries, including the United States and Germany, have announced sanctions on Moscow.

.

The U.S. estimates that Russia has amassed approximately 150,000 troops along Ukraine's borders.

.

The BBC reports that Russia has been supporting a rebellion in eastern Ukraine for the last eight years.

.

The BBC reports that Russia has been supporting a rebellion in eastern Ukraine for the last eight years.

.

Approximately 14,000 people, including civilians, have died since fighting began in the region.

.

Approximately 14,000 people, including civilians, have died since fighting began in the region.

.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk a threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but other European nations, as well.

.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk a threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but other European nations, as well.