Russia Orders Troops , Be Deployed to Rebel-Held , Regions of Ukraine.
The BBC reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to be deployed in two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.
On February 21, Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, calling the contested region an integral part of Russia's history.
According to Russia, the troops, who have not deployed yet, will serve as "peacekeepers" in the regions.
Russia has reportedly backed the rebel-held states since 2014.
While addressing the United Nations Security Council, the United States accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.
In response to the move, several countries, including the United States and Germany, have announced sanctions on Moscow.
The U.S. estimates that Russia has amassed approximately 150,000 troops along Ukraine's borders.
The BBC reports that Russia has been supporting a rebellion in eastern Ukraine for the last eight years.
Approximately 14,000 people, including civilians, have died since fighting began in the region.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk a threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but other European nations, as well.
