New Study Confirms Unifying Theory of Supermassive Black Hole Behavior

New Study Confirms , Unifying Theory , of Supermassive Black Hole Behavior.

According to a new study, supermassive black holes may more closely resemble pancakes, rather than doughnuts, as previously believed.

.

The study, conducted by a team at the Université de la Côte d’Azur, was published in 'Nature' on February 23.

.

'The Independent' reports that the findings confirm long-held theories regarding active galactic nuclei.

.

Active galactic nuclei, which exist at the center of many galaxies, are believed to be driven by supermassive black holes.

.

According to the study's authors, the discovery could have implications for how we understand the universe.

.

The co-evolution between the black hole and the host galaxy... ...has a strong impact on the evolution of the galaxy, including the formation of stars in that galaxy, Dr. Romain Petrov, Astronomer at the Université de la Côte d’Azur, via 'The Independent'.

A link in the chain of events that lead to the existence of people that can discuss these issues, Dr. Romain Petrov, Astronomer at the Université de la Côte d’Azur, via 'The Independent'.

The observations were made using the Multi-AperTure mid-Infrared SpectroScopic Experiment (MATISSE) instrument and the Very Large Telescope in Chile.

The team observed Messier 77, a barred spiral galaxy approximately 47 million light-years away from Earth.

.

According to Dr. Romain Petrov, one of the authors of the paper, the team's observations will help astronomers learn more about the formation of stars, planets and even life itself.