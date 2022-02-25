Russia Invades Ukraine, Live Updates 2/24/2022

Early Thursday morning, Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to "demilitarize" the country and replace its leaders.

The barrage of missiles, artillery, and airstrikes across the country, triggering one of the worst security crises in Europe in more than half a century, unleashed panic among Ukrainians.

Many packed up their bags and left town, headed to the nearest country for safety.

But what is really happening?

The United States gave the Ukraine hope that they would be joining NATO and thus coming under the protection such membership would offer.

Many players here and we are also figuring things out in real time.

What are Putin's motivations?

What will the current sanctions accomplish?

This invasion has caused an immense amount of suffering.

The whole situation is heartbreaking.

Is there a way out?

Come join us for live updates and discussion as well as prayer.

