Beware The Fog Of War: LIVE Updates from Putin's Invasion | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 02.28.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with analysis of the rampant propaganda effort being waged by the globalist media & our leaders as it relates to Ukraine, Russia, and much more.

Charlie walks through what we know, what we don't know, and what is yet to be seen clearly in an attempt to break through the haziness of this global insanity.