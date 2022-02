Gangubai Kathiawadi | Alia Bhatt's Reaction On Ranbir's Feedback,A Film With Hrithik & Salman & More

After much controversies and viral Dholida reels, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt releases on the 25th of February in the theaters near you.

Alia in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Now speaks about the movie, her role, difficulties, Ranbir Kapoor's response after watching the movie, and more.

Watch this fun interview.