Ukrainians hold protest at White House against Putin's invasion and war 2/24/2022

On the 23ed of February, Russian fascist dictator Putin launched his long-expected invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukraine's military and guerilla groups mounted resistance to the invasion, protesters gathered from Moscow to Washington DC to oppose this assault.

In DC, Ukrainians gathered hundreds-strong in front of the White House, demanding sanctions including the expulsion of Russia from the SWIFT global banking system.