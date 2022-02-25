We are ready for any outcome,' Vladimir Putin gives chilling warning to the west

VLADIMIR Putin has declared WAR on Ukraine and unleashed his terrifying arsenal with a full scale assault on the country - plunging Europe into a bloody new crisis.

The tyrant declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine with a dawn raid after months of amassing his forces on the border and brazenly lying to the world about his plans to invade.

The world is waking up to what could the most horrific crisis since World War 2 as Putin seeks to tear down the world order.

His full scale invasion of Ukraine is all part of his deluded plan to rebuild the Soviet Union amid his paranoid fears over Nato.