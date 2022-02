Dan 11:32 Episode 43: A Chat About Freedom Convoy 2022

In this week's episode I sat down with Tim Jonker and William Ravensbergen to speak about their participation in the Freedom Convoy and the Ottawa protest in recent weeks.

We talk about their experiences from the beginning of the convoy to its ignominious end last week, and speak about how their Christian faith led them to take part in this protest, what it accomplished, and where we go from here.