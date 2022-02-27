Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Is Vladimir Putin planning a full-scale invasion? | Latest English News

President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist areas.
The Russian leader is sending troops to Eastern Ukraine, but the big question is- Where will he stop?
How far will he go?
President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist areas.
The Russian leader is sending troops to Eastern Ukraine, but the big question is- Where will he stop?
How far will he go?
Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv..
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news..