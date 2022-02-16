Russia and Ukraine: how will the West react?

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

What is at stake and how will the West respond?

Shashank Joshi, The Economist's defence editor, answers your questions.

00:00 - What’s happening in Ukraine?

01:10 - Is Putin bluffing?

02:08 - Is Ukraine prepared for conflict?

03:00 - What’s at stake for both Ukraine and Russia?

04:00 - How would an invasion impact the world?

05:09 - Does this situation threaten peace elsewhere?

06:25 - How should NATO respond?

07:22 - Why have attempts at diplomacy failed so far?

08:13 - Could diplomacy succeed?

