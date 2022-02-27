Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia

Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators marched in city centers, chanting “No to war."
