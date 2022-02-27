Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pick up President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry told the audience he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, feel a "responsibility to combat injustice" as they picked up the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about a number of different global issues and social injustices in their awards speech.
