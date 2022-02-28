Kim Kardashian | House Tour | $7 Million Spaceship Mansion in Palm Springs & More

Kim Kardashian is in an inspired mood, so the word is that she’s working on two new mansions for herself with a pair of top-notch architects.

Following her divorce from Kanye West, the mom of four is building an estate that looks like a huge spaceship on a $6.3 million piece of land in Palm Springs, as well as a second vacation property in a secret lakeside location.

While she’s maintained her $60 million Hidden Hills marital home which is known for its minimal aesthetic, it’s been a while since Kim’s expanded her real estate portfolio.