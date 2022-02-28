Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie Trailer

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Warner Bros.

Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World created by J.K.

Rowling.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.

But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Directed by David Yates starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Mads Mikkelsen, Richard Coyle release date April 8, 2022 (in theaters internationally), April 15, 2022 (in U.S. theaters)