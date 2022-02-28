Macedonian Content Farmers Podcast, Episode 133 – War in Ukraine

Cvetin and Jason dive into the war in Ukraine and engage in a lively discussion about why this happened, what it means for Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the world.

Since this is a podcast about Macedonia and Macedonians, they also talk about the Macedonian reaction, including the government, opposition, and social media response to what is going on; there’s not much good news in all of this and the entire situation is fraught with danger for all.

They also touch on China and its reaction, along with some thoughts about the direction of this war and the aftermath.