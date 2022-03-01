Trudeau Makes a Major Announcement About His Emergency Powers | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the end of the freedom convoy, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Joe Biden’s inept leadership, Trump’s scorching speech at CPAC, and Joy Behar’s totally clueless Ukraine crisis comment.

First, Dave discusses how Justin Trudeau has ended his use of the Emergencies Act after it was used against Canadian truckers and any supporters of the trucker convoy that protested vaccine mandates.

Next, the latest news of the war in Ukraine.

Has Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukranians ability to fight back?

Dave shares clips of more shelling attacks on Ukraine and the continuing fallout from the invasion.

Next, Joe Biden keeps proving to be the worst president to have in a time of major crisis as he has another on-camera gaffe.

Meanwhile White House press secretary Jen Psaki seems unable to stop deflecting any criticism of Joe Biden’s handling of the Ukraine crisis and blaming Donald Trump.

Meanwhile at CPAC, Donald Trump delivered an attack on Joe Biden’s mishandling of Russia.

Finally, “The View’s” Joy Behar continues to remind us how elitist’s see the world.

While discussing the Ukraine crisis she astounded her co-hosts by remarking on how the war will impact her European vacation.