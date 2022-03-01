Paul Dano discusses The Batman costume and Zodiac links

Paul Dano has said that the Zodiac Killer "wasn't a major influence" on his performance in The Batman, but that it helped director Matt Reeves in crafting the character.

The film is steeped in iconography of David Fincher's crime thrillers, including Se7en and, of course, his 2007 epic Zodiac about the fruitless attempts to track down the serial killer.

Certainly, Dano's take on the Riddler — a brutal murderer with a deadly grudge and a DIY costume — is a long way from Jim Carrey's neon-hued version of the character in Joel Schumacher's 1995 movie Batman Forever.

The Batman is in IMAX and cinemas from 4 March, with IMAX previews on 3 March.