Boris Johnson is ready to take a ‘considerable’ number of refugees from Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Johnson Boris has said the UK is ready to support Ukraine and take a ‘considerable’ number of refugees during a conference in Warsaw.
The UK "stands ready" to take Ukrainians fleeing the Russia's invasion in "considerable numbers", Boris Johnson has said.