Pfizer Vaccine’s Protection Against COVID Is Short-Lived in Children Ages 5–11, Study Says

A new study, published in medRxiv, .

Found that the lower dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine seems to be less effective than the higher-dose regimens that older children and adults receive.

Data from over 1.2 million fully-vaccinated kids and adolescents was collected between Dec.

13 and Jan.

30.

Children ages 5 to 11 receive a 10 milligram dose of the vaccine, which is one-third of the amount given to other age brackets.

Researchers at the NY State Department of Health found protection provided by that small of a dosage to drop from 68% to 12%.

Doses given to older children and adults only see effectiveness drop from 66% to 51%.

These results highlight the potential need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continued importance [of] layered protections, including mask wearing, to prevent infection and transmission, Study authors, via NPR.

The study's results follow the delay in emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old due to new data suggesting the need for additional doses.

