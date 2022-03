New Data Shows Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11 Offers Little Protection

New data from New York state shows the effectiveness of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 dropped from 68 percent in mid-December to 12 percent by the end of January as the omicron variant spread.

The findings have not been peer-reviewed.

Pfizer says it's now evaluating a third dose for the age group.