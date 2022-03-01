Opening day at American Family Field on March 31 halted as MLB cancels first two series of the season

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.
Watch VideoMajor League Baseball gave itself and the players association six hours to salvage opening day.
After a..