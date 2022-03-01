Cain Velasquez, Former UFC Heavyweight Champ, Arrested Following Shooting

Cain Velasquez, , Former UFC Heavyweight Champ, , Arrested Following Shooting.

'The Guardian' reports that Cain Velasquez, former UFC heavyweight champion, now faces charges of attempted murder following a shooting in California.

.

'The Guardian' reports that Cain Velasquez, former UFC heavyweight champion, now faces charges of attempted murder following a shooting in California.

.

On February 28, the San Jose Police Department confirmed that the 39-year-old Velasquez was being held without bail.

.

On February 28, the San Jose Police Department confirmed that the 39-year-old Velasquez was being held without bail.

.

According to 'The Guardian,' Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

.

According to police, one man had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in San Jose.

.

'The Guardian' reports that Velasquez was identified as the alleged shooter by police.

.

Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident.

He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time, San Jose Police statement, via Twitter.

In 2010, Velasquez defeated Brock Lesner to win the UFC heavyweight title.

.

In 2010, Velasquez defeated Brock Lesner to win the UFC heavyweight title.

.

In 2012, he reclaimed the title after losing it to Junior dos Santos.

.

In 2012, he reclaimed the title after losing it to Junior dos Santos.

.

Velasquez successfully defended his title twice before losing to Fabricio Werdum in 2015.

.

Velasquez successfully defended his title twice before losing to Fabricio Werdum in 2015.

.

His last appearance in the UFC was in a first round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019.

.

His last appearance in the UFC was in a first round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019.