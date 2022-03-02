Inspired by Canada, truckers protest shifts to U.S; Oppose vax mandate through People's Convoy

Hundreds of truckers and their supporters set off from southern California on Wednesday on a convoy headed across the United States towards the capital Washington to protest against pandemic restrictions.

Inspired by the demonstrations that crippled Canada's cities for weeks, organizers of "The People's Convoy" want an end to mask mandates, vaccination requirements and business shutdowns that are intended to slow the march of Covid-19.

The caravan -- which began Wednesday as a few dozen vehicles -- was expected to take 11 days to get to the Washington DC area, arriving on March 5, though organizers say they do not intend to enter the city itself.

