American Radio Journal 1-3-22

This week on American Radio Journal: Lowman Henry talks with Peter Wood author of the new book Wrath: America Enraged; Scott Parkinson from the Club for Growth has the Real Story on key Congressional elections in 2022; Eric Boehm from Reason magazine talks with Eric Riedle of the Manhattan Institute about the impact of rising interest rates on the national debt; And, Colin Hanna from Let Freedom Ring, USA has an American Radio Journal commentary on peace in 2022.