Mitt Romney Cheers Ketanji Brown Jackson Alone. He's So Sad - The Morning Rumble with Tony Katz

Sen.

Mitt Romney was the sole Republicans applauding the confirmation of now- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The other two Republicans, Sen.

Susan Collins and Sen.

Lisa Murkowski, were not in the room.

But all three should know they made a mistake in supporting a nominee who is not willing to go on the record about natural rights.