RT News - April 15 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Russian forces target military facilities on the outskirts of Kiev.

That's after several provocations from Ukraine were reported on Russian territory.

The latest was prevented earlier by air defense systems in the border region of Belgorod.

As the battle for Mariupol enters its final stages, an RT crew takes a closer look at positions left by Ukrainian soldiers.

Washington is upping its arms shipments to Ukraine - all in spite of such weapons ending up in the hands of criminals and extremists.

The wife of a captured Ukrainian opposition leader claims her husband has been tortured and beaten by authorities.

It comes as Kiev banned all opposition in the country.