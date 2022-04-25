RT News - April 24 2022 (09:00 MSK)

Eight civilians are killed, with around 20 more injured after an apartment building is allegedly hit by debris from a Russian missile intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses in the southern city of Odessa.

Russian forces claim control of the city of Mariupol.

President Putin cancelled the storming of an underground factory holding the last pocket of Ukrainian forces.

That's as locals claim evacuations were sabotaged by nationalist forces.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the UN raises concerns about rising levels of global hunger.

Veteran Italian journalist Angelo d'Orsi questions the Western narrative, claiming the US shares the blame for the war in Ukraine.

He shares his thoughts with us in an interview.