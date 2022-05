Macumba Love // 1960 American adventure horror film trailer

Macumba Love is a 1960 American adventure horror film directed and co-produced by Douglas Fowley and written by Norman Graham.

The film stars Walter Reed, Ziva Rodann, William Wellman Jr., June Wilkinson and Ruth de Souza.

The film centers on a writer who arrives on a South American island in order to finish his book on cult beliefs only to find that the local Voodoo Queen has other plans for him.